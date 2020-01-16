Letter: Democrats' complaint on Iranian was about legal justification

I am not a Democrat, and I don’t support any of their candidates, but I am tired of Republicans saying the Democrats are supporting the Iranian government and that they are sorry Qassem Soleimani is dead. None of that is true.
Democrats are not complaining about what happened; they are complaining about how it happened, and they have a perfect right to do so. Soleimani’s execution was not done under imminent threat, which makes it fall outside of legal retaliation according to international law.
After countless retelling of the facts by President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members, none could cite a specific imminent intent. The assassination was not carried out under imminent threat; it was on a list of things President Donald Trump might do in response if an American soldier was killed by Iran. A soldier was killed and Soleimani was assassinated in retaliation. That is not an unfair response.
Regardless, it was carried out without the proper authorization by Congress. And now to deflect the wrongdoing, Republican leaders are claiming Democrats are complaining about Soleimani’s death and are now supporting the Iranian government.
It just isn't true; it’s only trash talk, and the ones out there spouting it are the real trash. They should shut up and fix the blame where it belongs, a White House that just can’t follow the rules.
