Letter: Democrats continue taxing and spending our money

Regarding the editorial “Politicians claim to support kids, so why nix a spending bill that does it?” (Oct. 28): I see several problems with the Democrats’ knee-jerk solution to paying for what I believe is an unneeded spending proposal. First off is that we are currently seeing record tax dollars coming into the federal government that should be used to fund current programs and shore up Medicare and Social Security.

As far as a wealth tax of some sort, it was preposterous to attempt to write a major tax code change in just the few days before President Joe Biden left for Europe. If Congress feels that the tax code that those same members have enacted is unfair, then let them have meaningful discussions and negotiations to address those inequities.

Finally, I would like anyone using the term “fair share” to be more specific and put a number to that, keeping in mind that according to the 2021 International Tax Competitive Index, America ranks 21st.

Tom Gilliam • Ballwin