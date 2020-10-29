Letter: Democrats continue tearing apart the soul of country

Regarding “Biden harnesses history to describe urgency of 2020 campaign” (Oct. 11): So President Donald Trump’s political “soul” is bad for the country? But what Joe Biden and the Democrats have been doing since the Obama administration is OK? They have been dividing this country by pitting class against class and separating minorities into their various groups by highlighting their differences instead of promoting their common humanity.

The Democrats have also been spending all their efforts since 2016 trying to impeach Trump. They have a willing news media that, in my opinion, has devolved into an attack machine with the main purpose of parsing every word Trump says instead of reporting the news. The media downplays the rioting and property destruction except to blame it all on Trump. Some people label as racist or deplorable anyone who uses phrases like “all lives matter” or “make America great.”

And this is not tearing at the fabric of the soul of our great country?

David M. Huddart • Clayton