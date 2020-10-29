 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrats continue tearing apart the soul of country
0 comments

Letter: Democrats continue tearing apart the soul of country

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
The Latest: Winfrey boosts Biden at get-out-the-vote event

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the Coronavirus and health care at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding “Biden harnesses history to describe urgency of 2020 campaign” (Oct. 11): So President Donald Trump’s political “soul” is bad for the country? But what Joe Biden and the Democrats have been doing since the Obama administration is OK? They have been dividing this country by pitting class against class and separating minorities into their various groups by highlighting their differences instead of promoting their common humanity.

The Democrats have also been spending all their efforts since 2016 trying to impeach Trump. They have a willing news media that, in my opinion, has devolved into an attack machine with the main purpose of parsing every word Trump says instead of reporting the news. The media downplays the rioting and property destruction except to blame it all on Trump. Some people label as racist or deplorable anyone who uses phrases like “all lives matter” or “make America great.”

And this is not tearing at the fabric of the soul of our great country?

David M. Huddart • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Amendment 3

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports