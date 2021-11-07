Letter: Democrats didn’t deliver? What about GOP obstruction?

Regarding “Rattled Democrats reckon with bruising results in VA, NJ” (Nov. 4): As the narrative goes, Democrats supposedly lost the governor’s seat in Virginia because they didn’t deliver on their proposed legislation to help the average American family. I’m sorry, but apparently I missed the part where Republicans did anything to help in the rebuilding of our crumbling social infrastructure or show any empathy for those struggling through the pandemic.

So 48 Democrats in the Senate voted for the benefit of the people they took an oath to represent. Zero Republicans stood up for their constituents. Electing a Republican to govern Virginia is somehow going to make people’s lives better?

And while the Supreme Court addresses the question of whether people will be allowed to carry guns wherever they like, I did not realize that so many of our fellow citizens are engaged in the formation of a “well-regulated militia.” That’s not something anyone needs, especially not in our bars, airports, stadiums and schools.

Leah Rubin • Wildwood