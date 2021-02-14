Letter: Democrats divided country with smug election victory

Regarding the editorial “Fox could finally face the (very expensive) music for its disinformation” (Feb. 9): Some reporting asserts that conservative broadcasters were responsible for inciting people to riot at the Capitol. I suggest the liberal media and political leaders start to realize it has been their four years of endless negative stories about Donald Trump that has actually caused the vast division in our nation.
The media should have been highlighting what a success Trump’s administration had been at creating jobs, protecting our borders, removing endless liberal-inspired regulations and supporting historically Black colleges.
Democrats should look in the mirror. All this division wouldn’t have happened had it not been for their smug bid for power.
Larry Hollenberg • Odin, Ill.