Letter: Democrats drive industry, business away from St. Louis

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Missouri has a secret weapon to avoid population explosion” (May 23): I loved this column, but Josh Hawley is raising his left fist, not his right, in the photo. But that is minor. McClellan’s points are made with a subtle humor that I enjoy. Texas is enormously rich in natural resources, but Texans’ business-friendly, no-state-income-tax system is just too great not to be attractive. The Texas Legislature meets only every other year, and they get things done without spending the whole year milking contributions and intruding into people lives.
St. Louis’ problem, like Illinois’, is Democrats have been in control for 40 years and have driven industry and business away, making this area too unattractive for business and living. Even dangerous. We used to love going downtown and enjoying all the wonderful activities. Now I am reluctant to bring family or visitors downtown. Reading about weekly drug violence, is St. Louis going the way of Chicago, Detroit or Baltimore? I fear so.
Ron Jones • Alton