Letter: Democrats drive industry, business away from St. Louis

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Missouri has a secret weapon to avoid population explosion” (May 23): I loved this column, but Josh Hawley is raising his left fist, not his right, in the photo. But that is minor. McClellan’s points are made with a subtle humor that I enjoy. Texas is enormously rich in natural resources, but Texans’ business-friendly, no-state-income-tax system is just too great not to be attractive. The Texas Legislature meets only every other year, and they get things done without spending the whole year milking contributions and intruding into people lives.