Letter: Democrats fight climate change. GOP fights to protect oil.

Climate Migration California Vermont

In this January 2019 photo provided by Sue Womack, James Holden sifts through the remains of his family's homestead, which burned to the ground in a 2018 wildfire, in Paradise, Calif. After fleeing one of the most destructive fires in California, the Holden family wanted to find a place that had not been so severely affected by climate change and chose Vermont.

Regarding "What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings" (Aug. 7): At last through a reconciliation bill, the Democrats in Congress have decided to take action to address climate change.

Currently, wildfires are raging worldwide along with record-high temperatures and massive flooding. St. Louis Lambert International Airport recently reported more than nine inches of rain in one day, a new record. The previous record was 6.65 inches in 1915. Glaciers are melting rapidly in Greenland and sea waters are warming, and sea life (including sharks) are moving north.

I grew up on a small farm in Illinois. I have observed the changes over the years. Some are subtle and some obvious. As a deer hunter I am out in the woods often and have noticed the changes. Human-caused climate change is real and dangerous. But I think right-wing "Christian" Republicans reject science and worship ignorance. They believe climate change is a hoax, and those who believe it is real are doing the work of the devil. They think fossil fuels are our permanent, God-given resources, and gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are our God-given means of transportation.

This attitude has prevented the U.S. from stopping climate change. Sadly, the GOP worships the fossil fuel industry and its highly paid chief executives.

Lets hope this new legislation succeeds. I know people are worried about inflation and the price of gas and groceries, but if our atmosphere is hopelessly degraded, those worries will become meaningless

Larry L. Brown • Glen Carbon  

