Letter: Democrats have failed in solving inner-city problems
Letter: Democrats have failed in solving inner-city problems

For over 50 years Democrats have been in charge of our major cities. Can you name one aspect of these communities that is better today than it was 50 years ago? Poverty, crime, homelessness and rioting are the hallmark of these metropolises. Every election year, the Democrats promise to solve all of these problems. Yet nothing positive happens.

There’s an old saying that the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different outcome. When are you going to wake up and realize that liberalism does not work? Socialism does not work.

President Donald Trump has done more in 3 ½ years to solve these problems than the previous administration in eight years. If you vote for Trump, you have nothing to lose and you at least will prove you are not insane.

Jim McLaughlin • Frontenac

