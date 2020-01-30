Letter: Democrats have wanted to impeach Trump for years

The impeachment of President Donald Trump is one of the largest scams ever portrayed to the American people. The day he was sworn in, the impeachment process began by the Democrats and CNN. Fifty-eight Democrats voted to impeach Trump long before the phone call with the Ukrainian president. Democratic Rep. Al Green said, “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”
The impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff, began this process during the Robert Mueller investigation. He stated he had conclusive evidence that Trump conspired with the Russians. The Mueller report said the case could not be criminally prosecuted. Schiff also might have lied about his involvement with the so-called whistleblower.
This entire witch hunt has been very damaging to our country and to our democracy. The only purpose of this charade is to reduce Trump’s chances of being reelected. Anyone who does not recognize this is deaf and blind. President Trump will never be convicted by the lying and trumped-up evidence brought by House Democrats.
James J. McLaughlin • Frontenac