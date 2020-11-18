Letter. Democrats' hypocrisy is clear with call for unity

Regarding " Biden defeats Trump for White House, says 'time to heal '" (Nov. 7): Considering what the Democratic Party and its allies in the news media have done during the past four years to take down a duly-elected president, Donald Trump, I find Joe Biden's call for unity to be the height of hypocrisy.

Even before Trump's inauguration, plots were afoot to impeach him. The Democratic Party sowed chaos and division, and now we have a call for unity? Evidently, Biden's definition of unity is: think like me, and unity will follow. However, more than 73 million voters registered a different view. Some voted on their belief that killing unborn children is wrong. Others believe that same-sex marriage is wrong, or that a welfare system that promotes bad behavior is wrong, or that entering the United States illegally is wrong, or that political correctness is killing our country.