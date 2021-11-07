Letter: Democrats lost because of their message, not inaction

I completely agree with every comment made in the editorial “Democrats’ progressive swing proved a bad miscalculation in Tuesday vote” (Nov. 4). Even after the rejection of far-left candidates across the country in the recent elections as well as the failure of the defund-the-police effort in Minneapolis, progressives still believe it’s not their message that’s failing but rather their failure to pass their massive spending. They of course blame everyone but themselves for that, specifically the moderates in their party. They can’t fathom the possibility that maybe the vast majority of the country is not buying what they’re selling.