Letter: Democrats lost because of their message, not inaction

I completely agree with every comment made in the editorial “Democrats’ progressive swing proved a bad miscalculation in Tuesday vote” (Nov. 4). Even after the rejection of far-left candidates across the country in the recent elections as well as the failure of the defund-the-police effort in Minneapolis, progressives still believe it’s not their message that’s failing but rather their failure to pass their massive spending. They of course blame everyone but themselves for that, specifically the moderates in their party. They can’t fathom the possibility that maybe the vast majority of the country is not buying what they’re selling.
As the editorial mentions, President Joe Biden was elected because of independents and moderate Republicans who didn’t like Donald Trump and because Biden portrayed himself as a moderate, not because they wanted the country to make a hard turn to the left.
Until Biden and all of the moderates hiding behind Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona display some guts and leadership and stand up to the radical left in their party, many will be looking for new jobs after the 2022 and 2024 elections.
Keith Sanguinet • Oakvill