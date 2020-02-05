Live

Letter: Democrats must carefully choose the next nominee
Regarding Eugene Robinson’s column “Just anyone with a pulse won’t do to beat Trump” (Feb. 2): Robinson made some valid points as to how President Donald Trump operates a campaign by groundlessly smearing his political opponents, which of course he will continue to do. We can also count on further Russian propaganda and fake news to back him more forcefully and insidiously than they did in the previous campaign. There is nothing to curb him now, other than the American people who can vote him out.

That is why Robinson’s opinion is worth reading and understanding. Democrats do have to be very cognizant of who should be on the ballot. I have been railing angrily for weeks that I personally would vote for SpongeBob SquarePants if he were the Democratic candidate, but having read Robinson’s opinion, I will concede his is the better approach.

I sincerely encourage all Americans of either party to vote in our next election in a way that acknowledges the importance of who will be the next president. And for heaven’s sake, if you happen to be Republican, elect some different senators when the time comes. None of the current ones deserve your vote. It will be very difficult to turn around the damage that has been done to our country and its reputation around the world, but we must do everything we can, and that starts with our vote.

Rise Schnurman • St. Louis County

