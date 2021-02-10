Letter: Democrats must change strategy to beat the state GOP

Regarding "South County Democrat Scott Sifton launches bid for U.S. Senate in 2022" (Feb. 8): This race could be a powerful launching pad for a campaign if we, the electorate, were unaware of just who Sens. Roy Blunt or Josh Hawley are. If we wanted a reminder of what Republicans stand for in Missouri, we wouldn’t have to look very far. Republicans control nearly every power position in the state. The message of ostracizing the opposing party will not be effective in a state where Republicans won recent races by miles, not feet.

Missouri Democrats would be wise to rethink their strategy and try to shirk the reputation of the national Democratic Party, which can be perceived to be pushing a high tax, government-based economy. Missouri is a low-tax, individual liberty state, and the demographics aren’t showing urgent signs of change. Moving toward the center would give Democrats a fighting chance in 2022. They should pursue a message around efficient governance, increased agricultural exports, creative incentives for defense contracts, and by extension jobs, and a balanced budget.