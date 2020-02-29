Letter: Democrats must coalesce behind one candidate
0 comments

Letter: Democrats must coalesce behind one candidate

  • 0
Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's viral spin on virus; Dem oversteps

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer, greet on another on stage at the end of the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Where are the passions of these Democratic presidential candidates? I know they are fighting for one spot, but do it the right way. This nasty, domineering backbiting is President Donald Trump’s forte. There is another way to do this. Something bigger is at stake here: our democracy. Please keep the “me” out of democracy. Quit attacking each other, figure out which one of you can defeat him, and get behind that person.

This situation is bigger than who will be the next president. This election is about who is the best one to get Trump out of office and right the wrongs he’s done. We are running out of time, and we need to narrow the focus. After all, doesn’t the word “Democrat” come from the word democracy? Prove it. Replicate the initiatives of our forefathers and get together in one room and debate it out. Our forefathers didn’t all love each other, but they knew something bigger was at hand. Passion to save our democracy should be a group game.

Vicky Howell • St. Peters

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports