Letter: Democrats need to cooperate to defeat Trump

My last thought each night is the worry about what is going to happen to this abused and ailing country if President Donald Trump is allowed another four years to shred what will be left of the U.S. Constitution. The last Democratic debate was a disgrace. I saw no substance or plans on how to defeat Trump. What I did see was a display of huge egos unwilling or unable to see past their own ambitions. On that stage what I did see was a line up of candidates, many of whom have no chance to be elected for obvious reasons that nobody seems willing to address.
Rather than these lame schoolyard-type antics to out-shout and out-attack one another, the time should be spent on a series of meetings among themselves to decide on and support the one person who can win, and then get firmly behind him or her and fight to get that candidate elected. I will vote for that candidate, but please let it be the candidate who can save this country and return it back to what it was before Trump and his swamp people started lining their pockets at the expense of the American people.
Jackie Daugherty • St. Peters