Letter: Democrats need to point out where the GOP is failing

I could not agree more with the letter “Do Missouri’s Democrats have a workable strategy to win?” (Sept. 3): There is so much that the Missouri Democratic Committee should be doing. It is ignoring all the issues that the letter writer describes.

Democrats avoid talking about why rural hospitals have closed, why health care has suffered, why so many teachers have left schools and what our Republican government is not doing with federal stimulus money. It’s no wonder why we are a red state.

In my opinion, it seems Democrats like me don’t even try. And because we don’t, rural and other areas suffer. Cut taxes? Sure, but Missouri teacher salaries will suffer. I doubt the state Democratic committee even considers using its funds to communicate to the voters how much federal money there is and how it could be used but is not. It’s frustrating and disheartening.

Doreen Dodson • Kirkwood