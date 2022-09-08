 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Democrats need to point out where the GOP is failing

  • 0
Rural hospitals see decrease in patient visits since the spread of the coronavirus

Annie Wolk, family nurse practitioner at the Bloomsdale Family Heath Care Medical Clinic, stands outside the door to an alternative entrance for suspected COVID patients in Bloomsdale on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com

 Rachel Ellis

I could not agree more with the letter “Do Missouri’s Democrats have a workable strategy to win?” (Sept. 3): There is so much that the Missouri Democratic Committee should be doing. It is ignoring all the issues that the letter writer describes.

Democrats avoid talking about why rural hospitals have closed, why health care has suffered, why so many teachers have left schools and what our Republican government is not doing with federal stimulus money. It’s no wonder why we are a red state.

In my opinion, it seems Democrats like me don’t even try. And because we don’t, rural and other areas suffer. Cut taxes? Sure, but Missouri teacher salaries will suffer. I doubt the state Democratic committee even considers using its funds to communicate to the voters how much federal money there is and how it could be used but is not. It’s frustrating and disheartening.

People are also reading…

Doreen Dodson • Kirkwood

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News