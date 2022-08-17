Letter: Democrats, not GOP, are working to boost rural internet

The internet is vital to our daily affairs, but many rural Missourians believe it needs big improvement. The speeds are too slow, connections too expensive, and sometimes access is not even available. The reason? Missouri currently ranks a low 39th among states for internet coverage, speed and affordable access. A majority of counties have 15% of their population without internet access at all; in rural areas it’s even worse. The Missouri Farm Bureau has prodded the Missouri Legislature for increased rural internet investments, so why does the bureau keep backing GOP lawmakers for office who refuse to do anything about it?