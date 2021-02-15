Letter: Democrats' objections to electoral vote counts justified

Regarding the letter "Why no outrage when Democrats questioned vote count?" (Feb. 9): The answer to the letter writer's question is because there were legitimate reasons in the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections.

In 2000, Black voters in Florida were disenfranchised and many in Congress objected. The Electoral College vote hinged upon Florida’s 25 votes, thus the recount. The final electoral vote dispute of 271 for George W. Bush and 266 for Al Gore went all the way to the Supreme Court. But still no Democratic senator signed off on the congressional objections, and the count proceeded.

In 2004, a group of Democrats objected to Ohio’s elections results, not to overturn the reelection of Bush but to point out that voters of color were, again, disenfranchised in large numbers due to fewer voting machines and voting machine irregularities — all in districts with large populations of those voters. Yet Democratic candidate John Kerry stated, "Our legal teams on the ground have found no evidence that would change the outcome of the election, so let’s move on.”