There is not a prosecutor in the country who would try a person if the facts did not support a conviction. Rep. Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, knows that the case to impeach President Donald Trump will not result in a conviction. He absolutely knows that there will never be a two-thirds majority in the Senate to support impeachment. Why, then, are he and the Democratic Party pursuing impeachment? Politics, pure and simple. They hope that the process will damage the president’s chances of returning to the White House in 2020.
Truth and the American public mean absolutely nothing to the Democratic Party. Power is its only objective. Hopefully, there are enough right-thinking Democrats out there that will recognize the truth and act accordingly in November.
Jim McLaughlin • Frontenac