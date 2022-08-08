Letter: Democrats’ petty pot shots marred Senate campaign

Regarding “Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine win Missouri’s Senate primary contests” (Aug. 2): Why do good candidates feel the need to take pot shots at each other? During the campaign, Democrat Lucas Kunce rolled out an attack ad targeting fellow Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine’s involvement with the Veiled Prophet ball. She then retaliated with a criticism of some of his topical views.

First, who among us wants to be held accountable for everything we did at age 18, especially when the choices were, in all likelihood, made under the pressure of parental expectations? Second, while the criticisms of several of Kunce’s positions seem valid, the timing of her ad looks spiteful and wouldn’t have been necessary had the candidates been able to agree on a live debate.

I am a Democrat, and it saddens and upsets me that all too often our candidates seem to be their own worst enemies. They should stop doing the Republicans’ work for them. Stop giving them ammunition to be used in the future. Democrats should be strong and above petty bickering and low blows.

Evan Anderson • Chesterfield