Letter: Democrats resisted GOP Supreme Court nominations

Regarding the editorial “For the sake of national unity, don’t dig in on this Supreme Court nomination” (Jan. 27): The Editorial Board cited the bipartisan support enjoyed by Justices John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to illustrate how the parties cooperated in the past. However, there was also fierce Democratic opposition to the three most recent Supreme Court nominees. Justice Neal Gorsuch received only three votes from Democrats. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett received zero votes from Democrats.