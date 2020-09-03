Letter: Democrats running a candidate they don’t even like

In the three primaries before South Carolina, two of which were party caucuses, Joe Biden finished fourth (in Iowa), fifth (New Hampshire) and second (Nevada). Sen. Bernie Sanders was the clear winner in all three contests. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished a close second with Sen. Elizabeth Warren third, although Biden picked up the lion’s share of the delegates.
Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential primary race due to lack of financial support even before the Iowa Primary.
Then, just before South Carolina, Rep. Jim Clyburn, the leading Democrat in the state, announced his endorsement of Joe Biden. The next day, Buttigieg and Warren, both of whom were out-polling Biden in the primaries to date, suddenly dropped their campaigns and endorsed Biden. I can’t understand why two candidates who put so much time, effort and money into a campaign would suddenly drop out at such an early stage when they were doing so well.
The definite people’s choice in the primaries prior to South Carolina was Sanders, who would also later withdraw from the primaries when it became obvious from voter-intention polling in the remaining states that Biden was the party’s choice for the nomination.
It appears to me that Democrats have nominated a candidate that some early voters didn’t like.
Ken Niemann • Waterloo
