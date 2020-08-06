You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Democrats set a poor example of social distancing
Letter: Democrats set a poor example of social distancing

The photo with “COVID-19 aid talks slowly progressing negotiators say” in the Aug. 2 Post-Dispatch (page A11) of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer really made me furious. Elbow bumping clearly does not allow for social distancing, plus Schumer was not even wearing a mask. Our government leaders, of all people, should not forgo these two simple recommendations especially for a photo op. If they had been Republicans, I bet the Post-Dispatch would have put it on the front page.

Linda Braaf • Sunset Hills

