Letter: Democrats should be throwing Pelosi out of office

Regarding “AP Fact Check: Ripping up copy of Trump’s speech not illegal” (Feb. 7): The most powerful person in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, displayed the most appalling behavior ever during the recent State of the Union address. Occupying the seat directly behind President Donald Trump, in full view of the world, she represented the worst in our government.
Pelosi used her power, influence and threat of retribution toward congressional members who dare respond to Trump’s recognition of the honorable citizens in attendance. Alas, Pelosi was not merely satisfied to wield her heavy sword against those who would show appreciation for a nonpartisan honor. In an incredible display of rage, she tore up the president’s address, paraded around in a hissy fit, and, with malice, stepped on many honored traditions.
The Democratic Party must be thinking: How do we ease her out before she does any more damage? I have a suggestion. Change the locks to her office door and cancel her parking pass. And please don’t forget the one-way bus ticket back to the 12th Congressional District in California.
Arlie Appler • Cuba, Mo.