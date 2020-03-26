Letter: Democrats should ease criticism of Trump during crisis
Letter: Democrats should ease criticism of Trump during crisis

I am so sick and tired of Sen. Chuck Schumer complaining about President Donald Trump during the pandemic. He and his cronies should be thinking about the American people first, and not about how to tear down Trump. They failed with their phony impeachment trial, their obsession with Russia and a host of other things. Maybe we would be in a better place today if they didn’t try to foist these efforts on us.

I think Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Adam Schiff (we don’t hear anything from him these days) owe an apology to the American people.

Deanna Heuermann • Creve Coeur

