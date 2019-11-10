Regarding “Trump, Barr threaten fabric of our democracy” (Nov. 4): Letter writer Doris Schwartz seems to think President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are threats to our democracy. But she seems to forget a few facts about our democracy.
For one, people can vote for whomever they wish. There is no law saying that a person has to vote for a Democrat or Republican. So please stop with this “elevating Jill Stein” stuff. Democrats don’t have to worry about third party candidates if they actually run someone with a broader appeal.
Second, those razor-thin margins Trump won were spurred by the failings of former candidate Hillary Clinton. If Clinton had been a better candidate, we wouldn’t being talking about Russians.
Jacob Jones • St. Louis County