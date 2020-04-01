Letter: Democrats should nominate Gov. Cuomo for president
As things stand, I support former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, but in the best interest of our country and world, I hope the Democrats will draft New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He is a true leader and is already taking the helm of the coronavirus crisis, plus he doesn’t carry Biden’s baggage of age and gaffes to the polls.

Cuomo is demonstrating daily what a president should look like as opposed to the rudderless President Donald Trump. It is likely that Cuomo would overwhelm Trump in the general election. Biden should think of the country and prove what a truly great American he is by throwing his support to Cuomo.

William Taylor • Belleville



