Letter: Democrats shouldn’t have played games

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer should be ashamed of themselves for trying to block the recent emergency relief package legislation. But, I know they won’t be.
Millions are losing their jobs, and yet they played these games? They were demanding their left-wing wish list to be added — items that had nothing to do with pandemic relief.
This will go down as one of the most disgusting actions in history.
Were their actions really helping Americans? Where are all the so-called journalists to call them out on this shameful action?
Steve Sullivan • St. Charles
