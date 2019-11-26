I hope many people watched the impeachment hearings. I’m getting quite different impressions from the two different parties. The Democrats are calm and reasonable as they seek the truth, pointing out what needs to be as they try to stay on topic.
The Republicans are quick to blame anyone other than President Donald Trump, calling it a circus when they are the ones causing it to be that way by breaking rules, by speaking when they shouldn’t, and trying to make the process seem less serious than it is.
Am I the only one who saw the impeachment hearings as Democrats trying to solve problems and Republicans not accepting the constitutional process of impeachment to be valid at all?
Andy Decker • Sparta