Letter: Democrats' tax-and-spend policies will bankrupt US

Regarding the editorial " Biden's student debt forgiveness plan has something for everyone to hate " (Aug. 27): In school, we studied the 1858 Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debates. I feel these two learned adversaries today would be wondering what happened to the policy of debating the question, not the person. The viciousness of the personal attacks during current political discussions leaves me speechless. The individual is attacked and not the idea.

In my opinion, this forgiveness of student loan debt is a disaster. I used my G.I. Bill to get a college education while on active duty. We helped our two sons through Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at little or no cost to them. At the rate the national debt is growing, our grandchildren and perhaps their grandchildren will be paying for student loan forgiveness and the Build Back Better legislation. I fear the current tax-and-spend policies may eventually bankrupt our nation. I hope things start turning around before it is too late, for all of us.