Letter: Democrats’ tax-and-spend policies will destroy the country
Letter: Democrats’ tax-and-spend policies will destroy the country

Regarding the editorial “While the nation sinks deeper into debt, the rich keep evading taxes” (Sept. 14): In my opinion, the Democrats’ tax-and-spend efforts are a plan that will set our nation on a course to turn us into a socialist state.

Just look at the state of Illinois, which is on the brink of bankruptcy.

H. Ray Sigler • Highland

