Letter: Democrats voting against Trump and not for Biden

What an entertaining lot the Democrats are. Their party began this presidential season with 29 declared candidates spanning the ideological spectrum from progressive to radically progressive. And from this mélange of candidates, male and female, young and old and of various races, who should emerge as their favorite? Answer: former Vice President Joe Biden, a 77-year-old career politician with few notable accomplishments and two previous, unsuccessful presidential nomination bids. He is on track to be the Democrats’ choice for leader of the free world and commander-in-chief.
Biden’s centrism is reportedly what appealed to Democrat voters. Oddly, some now are working to push him left with potential vice presidential running mates such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
As weak a candidate as I believe Biden is, his emergence as the sole remaining candidate among Democrats is not a complete mystery. I’m guessing most Democrats are much less interested in voting for Biden than in voting against President Donald Trump. For this purpose, any candidate, or their pet, will do.
Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood
