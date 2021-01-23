 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats want silence from Trump backers, not unity
Letter: Democrats want silence from Trump backers, not unity

Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

 Saul Loeb

Regarding “Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises” (Jan. 20): After Democrats spent more than four years declaring that Donald Trump was an illegitimate president and calling voters like me deplorable, ignorant, racist and white supremacists, now President Joe Biden is calling for unity. The Democrats do not want unity. They want Trump supporters to be quiet and comply with their effort to totally transform America. That will likely not happen.

The America I know and love stands for freedom and liberty and personal responsibility. I stand for freedom of speech, for all viewpoints. I support the Second Amendment. I prefer capitalism to socialism. I support strong borders and believe higher tax burdens will hamper economic growth. I want to see judges who don’t legislate from the bench.

I believe the media supported Biden and constantly did all they could to undermine Trump’s administration. The Post-Dispatch was a gleeful participant in this effort.

I will not support the coming left-wing efforts to destroy the America that our Founding Fathers envisioned. There will be no “unity” from me.

Phillip Skelly • Ladue

