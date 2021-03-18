Letter: Democrats willing to criticize members of own party

I hope members of the Republican Party are paying attention to what is going on in New York, where a Democratic governor is being criticized and investigated by members of his own party, including his supporters. I make no statement about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s culpability. I merely want to point out that Democrats are willing to take a critical look at their own, even at the risk of booting him out of office — something at least a few senators could have done, either in January 2020 or last month. Ronald Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment — “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican” — has infected that sad shell of a party to the point where loyalty to a disgraced and disgraceful leader has trumped loyalty to the welfare of our citizens and to the Constitution. Sad times, indeed.