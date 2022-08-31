 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats work to protect women's right to choose

Abortion debate in Missouri

Steve Sallwasser of Arnold debates Brittany Nickens of Maplewood during competing rallies held outside Planned Parenthood of Missouri following the U.S. Supreme Court announcement overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in St. Louis. "It's immoral that six individuals decide our fates for us," said Nickens. "As far as I'm concerned, the fight is just beginning," said Sallwasser.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Missouri voters break with state lawmakers on abortion, SLU poll finds" (Aug. 29): Rural, urban, tall, short, male or female, we all value our freedom. I believe our freedom to keep decisions between people and their doctor private has now been infringed upon in Missouri. In this recent St. Louis University poll cited, Missouri voters differ with state GOP lawmakers about abortion and are out of touch with the people they are supposed to represent.

This is why it’s important for us to elect people who will work to keep our freedoms. When I look at legislators voting records, I believe it’s the Democrats who have my back and consistently vote to uphold my freedom. The U.S. was founded on freedom, so let’s work to keep the government out of our medical decisions. Isn’t it time to elect more Democrats in Missouri?

Ellen Wentz • Kirkwood

