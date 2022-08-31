Letter: Democrats work to protect women's right to choose

Regarding " Missouri voters break with state lawmakers on abortion, SLU poll finds" (Aug. 29): Rural, urban, tall, short, male or female, we all value our freedom. I believe our freedom to keep decisions between people and their doctor private has now been infringed upon in Missouri. In this recent St. Louis University poll cited, Missouri voters differ with state GOP lawmakers about abortion and are out of touch with the people they are supposed to represent.

This is why it’s important for us to elect people who will work to keep our freedoms. When I look at legislators voting records, I believe it’s the Democrats who have my back and consistently vote to uphold my freedom. The U.S. was founded on freedom, so let’s work to keep the government out of our medical decisions. Isn’t it time to elect more Democrats in Missouri?