Letter: Deny medical coverage for those who refuse vaccine

It’s time to pass legislation to force anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers to take responsibility for their actions. Those who declare they have the freedom not to adhere to health precautions still expect society to pick up the tab for their medical expenses when they get sick. It is the rare individual who pays for medical care without the assistance of fellow citizens through taxes, insurance premiums or higher hospital costs to cover freeloaders. Responsible citizens should say: We aren’t going to pay for your medical bills.

Any future legislation should exempt private insurance and the government from paying the medical expenses of those who refused to get vaccinated without a medical exemption or who got sick from violating mask mandates. Would this bankrupt families and drive them into poverty? Absolutely. But decisions have consequences, and there is no reason why the rest of us should have to pick up the high cost of medical treatment when a simple and low-cost vaccination exists. For those who don’t want to get vaccinated, they should be prepared for the financial consequences of their decisions.