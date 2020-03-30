Letter: Deny universities from burdening the taxpayers
0 comments

Letter: Deny universities from burdening the taxpayers

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Washington University closes dorms, suspends in-person classes

A police officer rolls past Brookings Hall as Washington University announced during spring break that it would close to in-person classes on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus until April 30 and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

 

Any U.S. university with an endowment of $1 billion or more, and that accepts federal student loan payments to increase their student population while decreasing their need to use such endowments, should be barred from receiving federal student aid loans for a 10-year punishment period if they lay off any people without pay during this crisis.

Universities are already starting to lay off low-wage employees to avoid using their cash on hand. They are choosing to transfer the salary burden to the U.S. taxpayer by forcing their employees to seek salary in the form of unemployment payouts. This is the greed of educational elites and the Democrats’ socialistic thinking. Universities have already been given federal handouts when they accept tuition from federal student loans. They take no risk in getting paid back for that loan. University boards could make emergency changes to any endowment restrictions.

Mary Frances Pike • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports