Letter: Deny universities from burdening the taxpayers

Any U.S. university with an endowment of $1 billion or more, and that accepts federal student loan payments to increase their student population while decreasing their need to use such endowments, should be barred from receiving federal student aid loans for a 10-year punishment period if they lay off any people without pay during this crisis.
Universities are already starting to lay off low-wage employees to avoid using their cash on hand. They are choosing to transfer the salary burden to the U.S. taxpayer by forcing their employees to seek salary in the form of unemployment payouts. This is the greed of educational elites and the Democrats’ socialistic thinking. Universities have already been given federal handouts when they accept tuition from federal student loans. They take no risk in getting paid back for that loan. University boards could make emergency changes to any endowment restrictions.
Mary Frances Pike • Creve Coeur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!