Letter: Deny voting rights to those who don't have a photo ID

Regarding "Explainer: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do? (April 2): Politicians as usual, miss the big picture. It doesn’t matter if there were or weren’t irregularities in the 2020 elections. The important thing is fairness.

Fair elections are the bedrock of a democracy. Confidence in elections will not be advanced with discussions about illegal aliens voting, universal registration and vote harvesting. The U.S. Constitution gives states the duty to set election standards, so in my opinion, congressional voting laws are just another excuse for Washington to extend government control.

People need a photo identification to drive, fly on an airliner, pick up ordered baseball tickets and have medical procedures. Current laws also allow for the few citizens with extenuating circumstances to vote absentee. If people can’t register personally and show up at the polling place with identification to place their ballots, they have not fulfilled their responsibility and shouldn’t be allowed to vote, in my opinion.

Dennis Kelley • Kirkwood