 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Deny voting rights to those who don't have a photo ID
0 comments

Letter: Deny voting rights to those who don't have a photo ID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, hundreds of people wait in line for early voting in Marietta, Ga. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

 Ron Harris

Regarding "Explainer: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do? (April 2): Politicians as usual, miss the big picture. It doesn’t matter if there were or weren’t irregularities in the 2020 elections. The important thing is fairness.

Fair elections are the bedrock of a democracy. Confidence in elections will not be advanced with discussions about illegal aliens voting, universal registration and vote harvesting. The U.S. Constitution gives states the duty to set election standards, so in my opinion, congressional voting laws are just another excuse for Washington to extend government control.

People need a photo identification to drive, fly on an airliner, pick up ordered baseball tickets and have medical procedures. Current laws also allow for the few citizens with extenuating circumstances to vote absentee. If people can’t register personally and show up at the polling place with identification to place their ballots, they have not fulfilled their responsibility and shouldn’t be allowed to vote, in my opinion.

Dennis Kelley • Kirkwood  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports