Letter: Denying health care could be Barrett’s judicial legacy
Letter: Denying health care could be Barrett's judicial legacy

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

 Greg Nash

Regarding “The GOP’s Obamacare assault is judicial activism. Barrett should address it.” (Oct. 14): If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, and if she rules against the Affordable Care Act, her brilliant legal mind and her illustrious career will not be remembered. The only thing that will be remembered about her, which will erase the memory of any good that she has done, will be that she has removed health care insurance from 20 million Americans who have preexisting conditions.

All Catholic priests and all people 65 years of age and older have health care insurance that covers preexisting conditions. Shouldn’t everyone?

Linda Caravelli • Florissant

