Letter: Denying health care could be Barrett’s judicial legacy

Regarding “The GOP’s Obamacare assault is judicial activism. Barrett should address it.” (Oct. 14): If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, and if she rules against the Affordable Care Act, her brilliant legal mind and her illustrious career will not be remembered. The only thing that will be remembered about her, which will erase the memory of any good that she has done, will be that she has removed health care insurance from 20 million Americans who have preexisting conditions.
All Catholic priests and all people 65 years of age and older have health care insurance that covers preexisting conditions. Shouldn’t everyone?
Linda Caravelli • Florissant
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.