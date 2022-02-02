Letter: Denying hospital beds to virus patients is a slippery slope

Regarding the letter “Put unvaccinated patients at back of line for hospitals beds” (Jan. 30): While I agree people should get vaccinated for the coronavirus, if it is safe for them to do so, I strongly disagree there should be some sort of ersatz panel deciding who receives medical treatment. That would be a slippery slope to travel indeed. Would patients with other maladies and diseases be the next victims in this proposed denial of lifesaving treatment? Who would make these decisions? Where would it all end?