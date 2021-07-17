Letter: Denying raises for social workers will hurt kids in need

“Far afield: Children linger in Missouri’s foster care system as frontline caseworker positions sit vacant” (July 11) describes how desperately frontline workers are needed in Missouri.

There is one common thread as to why children are in precarious situations: Parents and caregivers are not adequately equipped to properly care and provide for them. Meeting children’s many needs are critical for their healthy development.

By vetoing pay raises for frontline workers, Gov. Mike Parson demonstrates his lack of care and compassion for Missouri’s most vulnerable population. He cites not wanting to single out a particular state agency for increased pay, but data shows that social workers have grossly overloaded caseloads, high turnover as well as low pay.