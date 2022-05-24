 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Denying women a choice regarding pregnancy is a sin

Hobie Wolff and Violeta Martos shout for reproductive rights at an abortion rights rally on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial “Voters should nail down lawmakers on how far they will go to restrict abortion” (May 23): During my 45 years of parish ministry, I’ve spent time with couples and individuals as they dealt with pregnancy and abortion. In every case, it was agonizing. They all made different choices, and none of them were immoral, in my opinion.

Reducing Roe v. Wade to a political power struggle is a most egregious sin. Statistics indicate that as many as 20% of known pregnancies end in spontaneous abortions (miscarriages) in the first 20 weeks. There may be another 15% that end naturally without it being obvious to the pregnant woman. So, I believe to argue that the fetus is fully human at fertilization simply ignores reality.

In our public records, we do not register spontaneous abortions as deaths of human beings, nor do we include them among the obituaries of the newspapers or hold religious funerals or secular ceremonies. And if someone insists that full human life begins at fertilization and to undergo an abortion for any reason is “murder,” then given the thousands of spontaneous abortions each year, that person also must declare that God is a “murderer.” It is a necessary logical extension, but one deeply offensive to any devoutly religious person. To have a choice is a requirement for someone to make a moral decision. To politically prohibit it is an evil choice in its own right.

Phillip Blackwell • St. Louis

