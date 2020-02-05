Letter: Dershowitz's logic will lead to dishonest behavior

My head is still spinning over the ridiculous assertion last week by President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz that because the president thinks his reelection would benefit the country, he can do anything to assure that. What people running for office don’t think their reelection would benefit the country?
So every election now could be a free-for-all in which any dirty dealings and dishonest behavior are perfectly fine. This shows just how desperate the defense team was. What further astounds me is that it worked.
I don’t even recognize this country anymore.
Diane Burkard • Manchester