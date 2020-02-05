Live

Letter: Dershowitz's logic will lead to dishonest behavior
My head is still spinning over the ridiculous assertion last week by President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz that because the president thinks his reelection would benefit the country, he can do anything to assure that. What people running for office don’t think their reelection would benefit the country?

So every election now could be a free-for-all in which any dirty dealings and dishonest behavior are perfectly fine. This shows just how desperate the defense team was. What further astounds me is that it worked.

I don’t even recognize this country anymore.

Diane Burkard • Manchester

Experts on Dershowitz's impeachment defense: Quid pro whoa

In this image from video, Alan Dershowitz, an attorney for President Donald Trump answers a question during the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

