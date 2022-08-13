Letter: DeSantis misunderstands transgender surgery protocols

Regarding “Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online” (Aug. 10): In my opinion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is another Republican demagogue who uses unfounded fears to build his political base. As a clinical psychologist, I believe he is picking on transgender youth with the absurd idea that physicians are performing gender confirmation surgery on children as young 10, 11 or 12. It is just not happening. It would be very rare for any such surgery before the age of 18 because our standards of care require two mental health professionals to evaluate the patient first.

DeSantis suggests that any doctors performing such surgery be sued. While anyone can file a lawsuit, to win a suit you must establish negligence and damage. These doctors are following careful protocols, and there is no damage for the patients and families seeking such care. So who is supposed to sue?

It is true that some gender-variant children (such as boys who play with dolls) do not grow up with transgender identities. These aren’t children or parents seeking surgery. But gender dysphoric children insist and persist that they are experiencing themselves as a different gender. This is an easily identified group of children, and they can socially transition by dressing and presenting themselves in the gender that feels right and real to them without need for surgery in childhood. And parents can easily see the improvement in the mental well-being of their child when these children are loved and accepted for who they are.

Dean L. Rosen • Creve Coeur