Letter: Despite Capitol rioters' remorse, they still don't merit leniency

Regarding "Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in" (March 31): There is much ado about mental health and gun laws lately. I am unaware of rioters using firearms. But what about the mental health of the rioters?

I can compare the rioters with groups of people viewing hangings in the Jim Crow South. It is easier for some to go along to get along and not question the group's actions. In my opinion, the rioters need mental and psychological help; however, I doubt they would agree to accept it. Now some rioters are expressing remorse for their actions at the Capitol. Apparently, they weren't thinking when they believed then-President Donald Trump's claim that the election was stolen, despite the court system saying it was a fair election.

One rioter said, "I never intended to do anything that would bring a black eye to my family, country, me." Then what exactly were his intentions? Didn't he know right from wrong, or that his actions may hurt his wife and children? I am one of those citizens saying that this is one time leniency should not be given. Some people only learn from paying the price for big mistakes.

Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters