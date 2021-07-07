Letter: Despite claims otherwise, voters can easily be registered

In Janet Y. Jackson’s column “Voter ID and a story of deliberate discouragement from democratic participation” (June 30), she states that an ID requirement is a roadblock to voting. In my opinion, she is incorrect, as the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, also known as the Motor Voter Act, provides multiple acceptable requirements for a person to register to vote. There is a federal form to be used, and applicants do not have to provide a copy of their birth certificate in order to register. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this to be law in Arizona v. Intertribal Council of Arizona in 2013.
The bottom line is that any person eligible to vote can easily register and then vote.
Frank Serdy • St. Louis County