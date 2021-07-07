Letter: Despite claims otherwise, voters can easily be registered

In Janet Y. Jackson’s column “Voter ID and a story of deliberate discouragement from democratic participation” (June 30), she states that an ID requirement is a roadblock to voting. In my opinion, she is incorrect, as the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, also known as the Motor Voter Act, provides multiple acceptable requirements for a person to register to vote. There is a federal form to be used, and applicants do not have to provide a copy of their birth certificate in order to register. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this to be law in Arizona v. Intertribal Council of Arizona in 2013.