Letter: Despite the #MeToo movement, Bill Clinton is still popular
Letter: Despite the #MeToo movement, Bill Clinton is still popular

Campaign 2016 Debate

Bill Clinton walks out of the hall following the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

After watching the “Impeachment” TV series about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, I found myself thinking about why former President Bill Clinton emerged without much backlash from his affair with a White House intern.

Here is a man who dishonored the dignity of the Oval Office, lied about it, was impeached, had multiple accusers, and yet still remains widely popular and continues to rake in millions from books and appearances.

If the #MeToo movement and cancel culture are looking for a target, why isn’t Clinton on their list?

David Magnuson • St. Charles

