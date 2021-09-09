 Skip to main content
Letter: Despite virus setbacks, Muny still had a great season
Chicago at the Muny

James T. Lane (as Billy Flynn) performs Aug. 30, 2021, in the Muny's production of "Chicago"

 Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Muny cancels remaining ‘Chicago’ performances due to cast COVID-19 cases” (Sept. 4): The Muny deserves thanks for a wonderful 2021 season. While I only enjoyed two shows, they both were incredible, some of the best I’ve seen, including on Broadway. I hope they continue with the later start of season.

Cristy Eisenbeis • Des Peres

