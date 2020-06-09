Letter: Detainees were released by police, not circuit attorney
0 comments

Letter: Detainees were released by police, not circuit attorney

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Marchers wind through Downtown St. Louis

Johnnie Williams chants with the crowd as they march off the Gateway Arch grounds during an event organized by ExpectUS in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. Protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

 Colter Peterson

Regarding the editorial “Roorda and Gardner tag-team to undermine chief, subjugate protesters’ rights” (June 5): The editorial board falsely claimed that I “opted to arrange for the release of 36 people arrested for acts of criminal mayhem.” I am deeply disappointed the board has used its platform to amplify false information while, in my opinion, resisting the very criminal justice reforms the board supports.

I rely on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to present admissible evidence before filing charges. Because, to date, officers have provided evidence in just seven of the 36 cases, I have only been able to charge those individuals. The police independently decided to release the others. To charge them would contradict due process.

What does the editorial board care more about: reparable windows or irreparably broken lives? The idea that releasing alleged criminals bent on mayhem to “mix back in with protesters” — or otherwise damage society — is the same argument opponents of criminal justice reform use.

It is why I fight the racially coded myth that releasing formerly incarcerated individuals is dangerous. Furthering broken-window policing is unwise; the fact that the police decided to release the vast majority of those arrested indicates that many of our fine officers agree.

The editorial represents a bad-faith attempt to stymie criminal justice reform.

Kimberly M. Gardner • St. Louis

St. Louis circuit attorney

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports