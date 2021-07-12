 Skip to main content
Letter: Develop clean energy, close coal-fired power plants
Letter: Develop clean energy, close coal-fired power plants

Prairie State Energy Campus, 1630 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Marissa

Water vapor and exhaust gasses rise into the sky from the 1630 megawatt coal-fired Prairie State electricity generation plant in Marissa on Wednesday. The plant, which opened in 2012, was built next to a coal mine that supplies the fuel to make electricity. The coal from the mine that will be burned in the plant can be seen to the left of the image.

 DAVID CARSON, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

Regarding "Statehouse fight brewing as Illinois looks to close coal plants, putting thousands of jobs at risk" (July 7): This article about the Prairie State coal-fired power plant only told an employee’s point of view. What about those of us who work to help this employee and her town transition to new jobs from cleaner, safer energy sources? We are not advocating closure of the plant tomorrow. But 50 years of reluctance to change no longer applies. We have cheaper energy with wind and solar that help us keep carbon in the ground. Carbon sequestration spends tax money on technology that has never worked.

The report from the Rocky Mountain Institute, an energy research nonprofit, revealed that we can close Prairie State and continue to have reliable energy much cheaper and cleaner than coal. We can save money to boot. That is a no brainer, in my opinion.

Wind and solar are among the fastest-growing industries in the United States. The average pay is comparable to the average in fossil fuel industries. What jobs are we losing in Southern Illinois to keep Prairie State operating? Federal tax dollars subsidized Prairie State. The federal government got us into this juggernaut, and now they must help us get out.

Prairie State contributes to global warming in addition to helping cause water rationing in my hometown of Cambria, California.

Kay Ahaus • Trenton

