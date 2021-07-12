Letter: Develop clean energy, close coal-fired power plants

Regarding "Statehouse fight brewing as Illinois looks to close coal plants, putting thousands of jobs at risk" (July 7): This article about the Prairie State coal-fired power plant only told an employee’s point of view. What about those of us who work to help this employee and her town transition to new jobs from cleaner, safer energy sources? We are not advocating closure of the plant tomorrow. But 50 years of reluctance to change no longer applies. We have cheaper energy with wind and solar that help us keep carbon in the ground. Carbon sequestration spends tax money on technology that has never worked.

The report from the Rocky Mountain Institute, an energy research nonprofit, revealed that we can close Prairie State and continue to have reliable energy much cheaper and cleaner than coal. We can save money to boot. That is a no brainer, in my opinion.